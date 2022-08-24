Grimes claims her family is being stalked by journalists









Grimes has claimed that she and her family are being stalked by journalists and threatened with doxing in an alleged attempt to get at her husband Elon Musk.

The musician was in a relationship with Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, for almost five years from 2018 to 2022 during which time they had two children together. Since their split, however, Grimes has questioned whether their safety is under threat from journalists.

In a Twitter post, the distressed mother wrote: “To the journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my kids… contacting all my friends and acquaintances and even anyone I interact with on social media. It gets back to me. Leave my fucking kids alone.”

Later adding: “Bluntly, if [you] take issue with my kid’s father, do not use innocent children as [cannon] fodder in attempts to get at him. Do not make a child who cannot consent infamous before they can even read. Do not reveal where they live, or expose personal information that isn’t public.”

Grimes claimed that the journalists stalking her worked from legitimate publications “ranging from “Page [Six] to NYT” and that if they didn’t cease trying to garner private information she would reveal them.

She alleged that she has “at least 5 different names of journalists from a pretty large number of people. I had 3 ppl in the last 24 hours reach out to me [about] journalists asking them about my family so I’d say it’s more of a critical mass, bigger than a single individual.”

Concluding: “I don’t want to immediately expose ppl because I think call out culture is damaging, I don’t believe in revenge. I want to give them the opportunity to choose the virtuous path.”

