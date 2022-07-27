Be very afraid of The Weeknd's new haunted houses









Cross-promotion is a tried and true method to get your work out to the people. Whether your Kanye West projecting Yeezus onto the side of prominent American buildings or Kiss answering the call of the undead by assembling Kiss Kaskets, there’s always a fun new avenue for musicians to walk down to try and get people to listen to their stuff.

Kudos, then, to The Weeknd for thinking outside the box. The Canadian pop star put out Dawn FM at the beginning of this year and it was… just OK. As his ‘After Hours til Dawn’ Tour continues to wind its way across North America, what else can Abel Tesfaye do to get butts in seats? How about scaring them?

That’s probably not the exact thinking behind it, but today Universal Studios have announced that they are partnering with the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer in order to bring a new face to their Halloween haunted houses. Available at the studio’s amusement parks in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California, The Weekend: After Hours Nightmare will feature music and visuals inspired by the artist’s After Hours LP.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” Tesfaye said in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

The attraction’s description advises park goers to “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”

The haunted attractions will run from September 2nd to Halloween night, October 31st. Check out a preview of the haunted houses down below.