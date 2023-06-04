Listen to Fontaine D.C frontman Grian Chatten’s new single, ‘Last Time Every Time Forever’









Ahead of his debut solo album, Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten has released a new single, ‘Last Time Every Time Forever’.

The singer, who has released three albums with Irish post-punk outfit Fontaines D.C since 2019, will release his first solo album, Chaos For The Fly, on June 30th.

Discussing the new track, Chatten said: “Last Time Every Time Forever’ is a weak knee’d 99th lap around a hellscape town of your own making. It’s haunted by seagulls and hoarse-throated slot machines from the 1980s and it breaks its own promise on every listen.”

The new song follows Chatten’s previous singles, ‘The Score’ and ‘The Fairlies’. Dan Carey, a longtime Fontaines D.C collaborator, has produced the album. It will be released via Partisan.

Chatten has also detailed his decision to create a solo album, despite being at the height of his career with Fontaines. He said, “I was walking along Stoney Beach at night and it came to me on the waves. I just stood there and looked at them and I heard the whole fucking thing. Every part of it, from the chord progressions to the string arrangements.”

“I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express.”

“The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

The album was mainly “written with just me and a guitar and I really like the idea of it being boiled down to those elements. That feeling of having the song in the palm of your hand, that control of having it with just you and a guitar. There’s an intensity as a result of that.”

Listen to the song below.