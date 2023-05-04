Grian Chatten announces debut solo album ‘Chaos For The Fly’









Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten has announced details of his debut solo album Chaos For The Fly. The LP is released on June 30th through Partisan Records.

The album has been produced by Dan Carey, who has worked with Fontaines D.C. on all three of their records to date. Chatten has also shared the new single ‘Fairlies’ which arrives with a video directed by Callum Scott-Dyson. He says of the new track: “I wrote Fairlies in intense heat. Partly in Jerez, Spain, partly in LA a couple of days before a Fontaines D.C. tour kicked off. It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer.” The latest cut is Chatten’s second solo release after last month’s ‘The Score’.

Of his decision to go solo on Chaos For The Fly, Chatten says it came from a realisation he had one evening: “I was walking along Stoney Beach at night and it came to me on the waves. I just stood there and looked at them and I heard the whole fucking thing. Every part of it, from the chord progressions to the string arrangements.”

While the set of songs could have been reshaped for Fontaines D.C., Chatten decided against bringing them to the rest of the band. He explained: “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express.”

Chatten continues: “The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

Additionally, Chatten explained the writing process for the album and revealed: “A lot of the album was written with just me and a guitar and I really like the idea of it being boiled down to those elements. That feeling of having the song in the palm of your hand, that control of having it with just you and a guitar. There’s an intensity as a result of that.”

Watch the video for ‘Fairlies’ below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU79fE_zelU