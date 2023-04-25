Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten shares debut solo single ‘The Score’
(Credits: Far Out / Eimear Lynch)

Music

Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten shares debut solo single 'The Score'

Tue 25th Apr 2023 14.38 BST

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has unveiled his debut solo single ‘The Score’.

The track is co-produced by Fontaines’ long-time collaborator Dan Carey alongside Chatten. In a statement, the musician said of the tender new release: “‘The Score’ is a heavyweight bated breath of lust. I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset.”

Seemingly, there will not be a new Fontaines D.C. album in the near future which leaves the door open for Chatten to spread his wings and experiment on a solo record. Last summer, the band’s Conor Deegan told NME they had “been trying not to write really, because we’re trying to take a break from it so we don’t end up making generic copies of the songs we had.” He also noted how they “went hell-for-leather writing for the last three”.

Although a follow-up to Skinty Fia is likely to not arrive this year, a solo venture from Chatten is the perfect palate cleanser in the meantime. There’s an eeriness to ‘The Score’ which is a familiar feature prevalent in Chatten’s work, but the new single simultaneously feels different to anything he’s previously put his name to and sets a high bar for future solo work to follow.

Despite Chatten releasing music as a solo artist, Fontaines D.C. are still active, and later this year, the Irish band are supporting Arctic Monkeys on a lengthy tour across North America. Earlier in 2023, they also won ‘Best International Group’ at the Brit Awards.

Listen to ‘The Score’ below.

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine