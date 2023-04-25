Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten shares debut solo single ‘The Score’









Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has unveiled his debut solo single ‘The Score’.

The track is co-produced by Fontaines’ long-time collaborator Dan Carey alongside Chatten. In a statement, the musician said of the tender new release: “‘The Score’ is a heavyweight bated breath of lust. I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset.”

Seemingly, there will not be a new Fontaines D.C. album in the near future which leaves the door open for Chatten to spread his wings and experiment on a solo record. Last summer, the band’s Conor Deegan told NME they had “been trying not to write really, because we’re trying to take a break from it so we don’t end up making generic copies of the songs we had.” He also noted how they “went hell-for-leather writing for the last three”.

Although a follow-up to Skinty Fia is likely to not arrive this year, a solo venture from Chatten is the perfect palate cleanser in the meantime. There’s an eeriness to ‘The Score’ which is a familiar feature prevalent in Chatten’s work, but the new single simultaneously feels different to anything he’s previously put his name to and sets a high bar for future solo work to follow.

Despite Chatten releasing music as a solo artist, Fontaines D.C. are still active, and later this year, the Irish band are supporting Arctic Monkeys on a lengthy tour across North America. Earlier in 2023, they also won ‘Best International Group’ at the Brit Awards.

Listen to ‘The Score’ below.