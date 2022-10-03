Arctic Monkeys announce North American tour with Fontaines D.C.









Arctic Monkeys are taking The Car out for a spin and hitting the road. Not long after their UK and Ireland tour pretty much sold out in the blink of an eye, they have announced the North American leg of their tour.

This time, they will be joined by the superb support guest Fontaines D.C. Together they form a pair of the most exciting and original acts in modern music, so it should make for one hell of a show.

The extensive run begins on August 25th at The Armory in Minneapolis. They then weave their way around the continent playing 22 dates that culminate at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 9th.

The timing of the tour also keeps the hot rumour that they are set to headline Glastonbury next summer, well and truly alive. It would be their third time fronting the main stage, and all the signs seem to be indicating that it is a distinct possibility.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (October 7th) with a fan pre-sale going ahead the day before. If the UK tour is anything to go by, then it’s worth noting that the tickets don’t hang around for long.

You can check out the full tour dates below.

Arctic Monkeys announce their North American Tour 2023 with special guests @fontainesdublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday. Fan pre-sale begins at 10am local time this Thursday, for info on how to get access, visit the bands website: https://t.co/26HWOMAlki pic.twitter.com/u5zNUTrulz — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 3, 2022