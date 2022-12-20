Greta Van Fleet discuss new album: "We’re wrapping it up"









Greta Van Fleet have announced that their third album, the follow-up to 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate, is nearing completion. Drummer Danny Wagner has revealed that the band is “wrapping it up as we speak”, adding that they were “very excited about it”.

The rockers were speaking during an interview with Heavy Consequence as part of the ‘black carpet’ ceremony held before Metallica’s ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert, an event which saw Greta Van Fleet appear as the support act. Their setlist included ‘Safari Song’, ‘Built by Nations’ and ‘Black Smoke Rising’, and they got to watch on as Metallica played their new song ‘Lux Æterna’ live for the first time that evening.

It was the third instalment of the ‘Helping Hands’ concert and auction held by Metallica, with proceeds benefiting ‘All Within My Hands’, their non-profit charity. Donations will support workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

Before his appearance at the charity event, bassist Sam Kiszka explained that Greta Van Fleet’s new album sees them “conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.”

Wagner quickly clarified: “Not [the best musicians] that have ever been, but we’ve ever been.” Kiszka also joked that they were indeed the best musicians of all time – before saying: “Don’t take that out of context!”

The boys have been busy because, in addition to possibly releasing their new album next year, Greta Van Fleet announced numerous concert dates set for March, as well as appearing on select dates for Metallica’s 2023-2024 world tour.

The slew of dates in March is a series of rescheduled headline shows, which were rearranged following singer Josh Kiszka suffering from a ruptured eardrum while performing back in October. The scheduled show dates kick off in Florida on March 6th and wrap up in California on March 28th.