Greta Van Fleet cancel shows after John Kiszka ruptures eardrum









John Kiszka, the singer of Greta Van Fleet, recently ruptured his eardrum during a concert in Bangor, Maine. In light of the injury, the band have been forced to postpone three upcoming shows.

Greta Van Fleet announced the cancellations on Monday, October 17th, informing fans that their upcoming shows at Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida, would all have to be pushed back. Thankfully, the band had a nine-day break scheduled to commence the day after the Bangor concert, which is probably why they’ve got away with cancelling just three shows.

Kiszka explained that the postponements would allow him to rest and recuperate without causing more damage to his eardrum and thus affecting further shows. Great Van Fleet are currently in the middle of a huge North American tour that’ll see the band bid farewell to 2022 with a December 16th concert in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: “To our fans in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville. It’s with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week. During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.”

They continued: “We are working on rescheduling these shows and will announce the new dates as soon as possible. If you would still like to attend the show on the new date, simply hold on to your ticket and it will be valid. If you would like a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase as soon as the new dates are announced. I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing.”

The singer finished by thanking fans for “sticking by us through thick and thin” and noted that the band were looking forward to “seeing all of your lovely faces soon.”