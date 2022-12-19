St. Vincent joins Metallica for charity performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’









St. Vincent has joined Metallica live onstage for a very special performance of the metal group’s 1991 track ‘Nothing Else Matters’. The two artists came together for the third annual Helping Hands charity concert, which seeks to raise money for the All Within My Hands charity.

As an organisation, All Within My Hands “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.” The charity concert was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and streamed live on Paramount+.

Metallica’s set began with a series of acoustic tracks, including covers of UFO’s ‘It’s Killing Me’ and Thin Lizzy’s classic cut ‘Borderline’. Following this, Metallica plugged in, dialled up the distortion and launched into an electric segment, which concluded with the arrival of St. Vincent, who helped the band perform ‘Nothing Else Matters’ from their 1991 self-titled effort.

Last year, St. Vincent appeared on the Metallica Blacklist album to mark 30 years since the release of The Black Album. The covers album comprised over 50 renditions by as many artists. St. Vincent contributed a cover of ‘Sad But True’, which was also covered by British singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

Following the release of their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, Metallica will hit the road for their M72 world tour, which will see James Hetfield and the band play two nights in each city, each featuring a completely different setlist and two different support acts.

During the outing, support will come from Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet. Metallica are also set to headline next year’s Download Festival in the UK, which is this year celebrating its 20th anniversary.

St. Vincent joins Metallica for performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters' pic.twitter.com/pnPVlYXQd3 — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) December 19, 2022