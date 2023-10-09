Greta Gerwig says new project is giving her “recurring nightmares”









Barbie director Greta Gerwig has lifted the lid on her next project, revealing it is currently giving her “recurring nightmares”.

While Gerwig didn’t name the project, it was revealed earlier this summer that she’s set to write and direct two films in The Chronicles of Narnia series for Netflix. She previously told the New Yorker of the process so far: “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.”

Gerwig added: “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And it’s exciting.”

Now, during an LFF Screen Talk interview at the London Film Festival, Gerwig provided an update and revealed how the process is interrupting her sleeping pattern. “I’m working on something right now. It’s hard and I’m having recurring nightmares,” she told the audience.

One project which can be ruled out at this stage is a sequel to Barbie. Despite the billion-dollar success of the movie, Gerwig has no current plans to revisit that universe. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she previously said in an interview.

Elaborating on her reasoning, Gerwig added: “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Elsewhere at the London Film Festival, Martin Scorsese premiered his upcoming new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

In a four-and-a-half-star review, Far Out wrote: “As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights. At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually become.”