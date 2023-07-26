Greta Gerwig isn’t currently considering a ‘Barbie’ sequel









Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed she’s yet to consider making a potential sequel to the film.

Following its release in cinemas on July 21st, Barbie grossed $155 million dollars at the box office, marking the biggest opening weekend for any movie in 2023. Additionally, no female director has ever had a more lucrative opening weekend in the history of film.

However, despite the success of the film, Gerwig is unwilling to commit herself to a sequel. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she told the New York Times.

She added: “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy recently revealed he’d be interested in starring in a potential Barbie sequel, if they made the call. “Sure, yeah. Let’s read the script, let’s have a conversation,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see [‘Barbie’]. I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer,” Murphy added.

In a four-and-a-half star review, Far Out said of Barbie: “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks, and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”

