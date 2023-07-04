Greta Gerwig says AI is “terrifying and exciting” for filmmakers









Barbie director Greta Gerwig has said the emergence of artificial intelligence makes it a “terrifying and exciting” time for filmmakers.

The film industry is currently going through a turbulent time with many productions being halted due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. Additionally, there is the threat of AI which is also occupying Gerwig’s mind. “I’m really proud of being a union member. I’m in support 100 percent of however we come at this,” the director said of the strike.

“I’m living through this moment like everybody else is, especially in terms of the AI thing, which is terrifying and exciting. I don’t know what to say about it. I guess it’s clearly a tool that hopefully can be used to help,” she explained to Rolling Stone.

Gerwig continued: “I think it’s incredibly important to protect creative people — writers and directors and actors — because I don’t think what they can do can be replicated. We have to set some very firm ground rules moving forward. Because otherwise, we’re looking at a world that becomes a photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy.”

Her comments arrive shortly after director Joe Russo recently claimed AI is a threat to everybody working in the arts. “I think everyone should be scared of AI,” Russo remarked to Variety. “I don’t know if you’ve heard any of the Drake’ songs’ that have been dropping on social media, but it’s here. It’s not going anywhere.”

Russo also said that for AI to work in the industry, it must be a “tool servicing us rather than us servicing the tool”.

In other Gerwig news, she was recently confirmed to begin work on a new series of Chronicles of Narnia movies for Netflix. The director is also going to be working with Disney in 2024 for the latest live-action adaptation of the fairy tale Snow White.