Director Joe Russo says “everyone should be scared of AI”









Director Joe Russo has outlined his concerns about artificial intelligence, saying: “I think everyone should be scared of AI”.

The filmmaker spoke to Variety at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s Citadel in Los Angeles. It came six days before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called for a strike. He was asked for his thoughts on AI, as the subject was a central sticking point in the conversations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Russo is also on the board at several AI companies.

“I think everyone should be scared of AI,” Russo said. “I don’t know if you’ve heard any of the Drake’ songs’ that have been dropping on social media, but it’s here. It’s not going anywhere.” The director then said that for AI to work in the industry, it must be a “tool servicing us rather than us servicing the tool”.

“When the creatives are engaged and the creatives are spearheading the use of technology — look at James Cameron’s entire career — that technology ends up in service of artists rather than vice versa,” Russo continued. “If corporations drive the adoption of that technology, it might be a different story.”

During the recent contract negotiations, the WGA proposed that AI cannot be considered “literary material” or “source material” under the new AMPTP contract. This would not affect the writers striking’s compensation for screenwriting. The WGA also took issue with AMPTP’s proposal for an annual meeting to discuss issues concerning AI.