Greta Gerwig to direct new ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ movies









Since its first trailer, fans have eagerly anticipated the release of Greta Gerwig’s imagining of Barbie. As her latest venture is about to hit theatres this summer, Gerwig is also beginning work on a Chronicles of Narnia movies.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Gerwig has been confirmed to be attached to the latest version of CS Lewis’s fantasy novels, which will be coming to Netflix. This will be a different take from the 2000s version of the same tale starring James McAvoy.

The plot of Gerwig’s is set to take on the storyline of the White Witch’s scheme to take over all of Narnia. As the Pevensie kids find a way to stop her, they will also have assistance from the fan favourite Aslan.

Although the film version in the ‘00s went into detail about certain aspects of the world in Narnia, various parts of the book remain unexplored. With the new property coming to Netflix, the studio has not disclosed which aspects of the books are going to be the primary focus.

This comes after a major year for Gerwig with the release of Barbie, having already worked on acclaimed films such as Lady Bird and the 2019 remake of the novel Little Women. Barbie star Margot Robbie went on to describe their story as genius and questioned whether they were going to be allowed to make the film when they started.

Although the story of the beloved doll is set to come out this summer, Gerwig did say this will be one of the last times that she works with a topic like Barbie, saying, “It would have to be something that has some strange hook in me, that feels like it goes to the marrow. I don’t know if there’s a doll that anyone is as mad at”.

Gerwig is also going to be working with Disney in 2024 for the latest live-action adaptation of the fairy tale Snow White. As of yet, there has been no word on when production starts on the latest Narnia series.