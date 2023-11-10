Green Day perform intimate surprise gig at London pub

The American pop punk heroes Green Day performed a surprise intimate acoustic set at The Marquis pub in London on November 9th.

The Californian trio teased the event earlier in the day as drummer Tré Cool took to Instagram for a video announcement: “Right now, Green Day’s in London, looking to have us some fun then. If I were the fans, I wouldn’t make plans. Keep all your cellies plugged in.”

Commencing at 9pm, Green Day raised the roof at The Marquis in an intimate event tagged ‘Busk Till Dawn’. The set consisted of 13 songs, which included ‘Welcome To Paradise’, ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘American Idiot’. They also aired the Insomniac cut ‘Walking Contradiction’ for the first time since 2001.

Green Day will perform another intimate set on November 10th at London’s Electric Ballroom. The shows are linked to the band’s recent announcement of a long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s Father of All Motherfuckers, titled Saviours. Before arriving in the UK, Green Day previously played tiny concerts in Paris and Milan.

Announced last month, Saviours will mark Green Day’s 14th studio album. The exciting release is scheduled for January 19th, 2024, via Reprise/Warner. For the LP, Green Day reconvened with producer Rob Cavallo who previously worked with the band on the highly-acclaimed Dookie and American Idiot.

Accompanying news of the new album Green Day has also scheduled a supporting stadium tour for 2024. The tour will take the band to major cities across the globe, including at London’s historic Wembley Stadium.

Watch footage from Green Day’s intimate set at The Marquis below.