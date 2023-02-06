Grammys 2023: The complete winners list









The 65th annual Grammy Awards was another star-studded event in the musical calendar. While some of these awards ceremonies can pass without incident, this year’s event saw a couple of groundbreaking moments as Harry Styles won ‘Album of the Year’ and Beyoncé became the most decorated award-winner of all time.

It has been a big year for music, and this year’s Grammys would offer up an event of similar magnitude. However, while alternative band Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Ozzy Osbourne and a host more artists would take home the famed golden gramophones, it was Beyoncé who rightly took home all the plaudits. Entering the event with nine nominations, the singer would break the record for single artist wins, now totalling a mammoth 32 awards.

However, while Beyoncé grabbed a host of prizes, she still missed out on three nominations she would have loved to have taken home. ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ went to Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo and Harry Styles respectively.

Raitt, a 13-time winner, took home the gong for ‘Song of the Year’ with her track ‘Just Like That’. It also broke a record of sorts, becoming the first track to be written by a solo songwriter to win the award since Amy Winehouse took home the prize in 2008 for her song ‘Rehab’.

‘Record of the Year’ went to Lizzo and her unstoppable bop, ‘About Damn Time’. The singer paid special tribute to her heroes in her acceptance speech, singling out both Prince and Queen B: “Beyoncé, in the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform,” she said. “You changed my life… So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you!”

Harry Styles took home the night’s biggest prize, collecting the ‘Album of the Year’ award for Harry’s House. During his acceptance speech the English musician said: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice.” However, he also stated, “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these,” he continued. “This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people, [it] has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.”

Below you can find the full list of Grammys 2023 winners.

Every winner at the Grammys 2023:

‘Album of the Year’

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

‘Best New Artist’

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – WINNER

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

‘Record of the Year’

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Adele – ‘Easy on Me’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You and Me on the Rock’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ – WINNER

Mary J Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

‘Song of the Year’

Adele – ‘Easy on Me’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’ – WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’

‘Best Pop Solo Performance’

Adele – ‘Easy on Me’ – WINNER

Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

‘Best Rap Album’

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

‘Best Musica Urbana Award’

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – WINNER

Daddy Yankee – ‘Legendaddy’

Farruko – ‘La 167’

Maluma – ‘The Love & Sex Tape’

‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’

Coldplay and BTS – ‘My Universe’

Post Malone and Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – WINNER

‘Best Country Album’

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

‘Best R&B Song’

Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’ – WINNER

Mary J Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’

‘Best Pop Vocal Album’

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ – WINNER

Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Kaytranada Featuring Her – ‘Intimidated’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’

‘Best Global Music Performance’

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – ‘Udhero Na’

Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – ‘Gimme Love’

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – ‘Neva Bow Down’

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – ‘Bayethe’ – WINNER

‘Best Country Solo Performance’

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Heartfirst’

Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’

Miranda Lambert – ‘In His Arms’

Willie Nelson – ‘Live Forever’ – WINNER

Zach Bryan – ‘Something in the Orange’

‘Best R&B Performance’

Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Lucky Daye – ‘Over’

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – ‘Here With Me’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’ – WINNER

‘Best Rap Performance’

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘FNF (Let’s Go)’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – WINNER

‘Best Metal Performance’

Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’

Muse – ‘Kill or Be Killed’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’ – WINNER

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

‘Best Rock Performance’

Beck – ‘Old Man’

The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’ – WINNER

Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Idles – ‘Crawl!’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Turnstile – ‘Holiday’

‘Best Rock Album’

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

‘Best Alternative Music Album’

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Do 4 Love’

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – ‘Keeps on Fallin’’

Beyoncé – ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ – WINNER

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight’

Mary J Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

‘Best Progressive R&B Album’

Cory Henry – ‘Operation Funk’

Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’ – WINNER

Terrace Martin – ‘Drones’

Moonchild – ‘Starfruit’

Tank and the Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’

‘Best R&B Album’

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

‘Best Rap Song’

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – WINNER

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait for U’

‘Best Comedy Album’

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

‘Best Folk Album’

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

‘Best Country Song’

Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’

Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’

Taylor Swift – ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’

Miranda Lambert – ‘If I Was a Cowboy’

Willie Nelson – ‘I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die’

Cody Johnson – ‘‘Til You Can’t’ – WINNER