Grammys 2023: The complete winners list

The 65th annual Grammy Awards was another star-studded event in the musical calendar. While some of these awards ceremonies can pass without incident, this year’s event saw a couple of groundbreaking moments as Harry Styles won ‘Album of the Year’ and Beyoncé became the most decorated award-winner of all time.
It has been a big year for music, and this year’s Grammys would offer up an event of similar magnitude. However, while alternative band Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Ozzy Osbourne and a host more artists would take home the famed golden gramophones, it was Beyoncé who rightly took home all the plaudits. Entering the event with nine nominations, the singer would break the record for single artist wins, now totalling a mammoth 32 awards.
However, while Beyoncé grabbed a host of prizes, she still missed out on three nominations she would have loved to have taken home. ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ went to Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo and Harry Styles respectively.
Raitt, a 13-time winner, took home the gong for ‘Song of the Year’ with her track ‘Just Like That’. It also broke a record of sorts, becoming the first track to be written by a solo songwriter to win the award since Amy Winehouse took home the prize in 2008 for her song ‘Rehab’.
‘Record of the Year’ went to Lizzo and her unstoppable bop, ‘About Damn Time’. The singer paid special tribute to her heroes in her acceptance speech, singling out both Prince and Queen B: “Beyoncé, in the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform,” she said. “You changed my life… So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you!”
Harry Styles took home the night’s biggest prize, collecting the ‘Album of the Year’ award for Harry’s House. During his acceptance speech the English musician said: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice.” However, he also stated, “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these,” he continued. “This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people, [it] has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.”
Below you can find the full list of Grammys 2023 winners.
Every winner at the Grammys 2023:
‘Album of the Year’
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
‘Best New Artist’
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – WINNER
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
‘Record of the Year’
ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Adele – ‘Easy on Me’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You and Me on the Rock’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ – WINNER
Mary J Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
‘Song of the Year’
Adele – ‘Easy on Me’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’ – WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’
‘Best Pop Solo Performance’
Adele – ‘Easy on Me’ – WINNER
Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’
Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
‘Best Rap Album’
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
‘Best Musica Urbana Award’
Rauw Alejandro – ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – WINNER
Daddy Yankee – ‘Legendaddy’
Farruko – ‘La 167’
Maluma – ‘The Love & Sex Tape’
‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’
ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’
Coldplay and BTS – ‘My Universe’
Post Malone and Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – WINNER
‘Best Country Album’
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
‘Best R&B Song’
Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’ – WINNER
Mary J Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’
PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’
‘Best Pop Vocal Album’
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ – WINNER
Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’
Kaytranada Featuring Her – ‘Intimidated’
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’
‘Best Global Music Performance’
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – ‘Udhero Na’
Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – ‘Gimme Love’
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – ‘Neva Bow Down’
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – ‘Bayethe’ – WINNER
‘Best Country Solo Performance’
Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Heartfirst’
Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’
Miranda Lambert – ‘In His Arms’
Willie Nelson – ‘Live Forever’ – WINNER
Zach Bryan – ‘Something in the Orange’
‘Best R&B Performance’
Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’
Lucky Daye – ‘Over’
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – ‘Here With Me’
Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’ – WINNER
‘Best Rap Performance’
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’
Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘FNF (Let’s Go)’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – WINNER
‘Best Metal Performance’
Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’
Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’
Muse – ‘Kill or Be Killed’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’ – WINNER
Turnstile – ‘Blackout’
‘Best Rock Performance’
Beck – ‘Old Man’
The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’ – WINNER
Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’
Idles – ‘Crawl!’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’
Turnstile – ‘Holiday’
‘Best Rock Album’
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
‘Best Alternative Music Album’
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’
Snoh Aalegra – ‘Do 4 Love’
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – ‘Keeps on Fallin’’
Beyoncé – ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ – WINNER
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight’
Mary J Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
‘Best Progressive R&B Album’
Cory Henry – ‘Operation Funk’
Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’ – WINNER
Terrace Martin – ‘Drones’
Moonchild – ‘Starfruit’
Tank and the Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’
‘Best R&B Album’
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
‘Best Rap Song’
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – WINNER
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait for U’
‘Best Comedy Album’
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
‘Best Folk Album’
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
‘Best Country Song’
Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’
Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’
Taylor Swift – ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’
Miranda Lambert – ‘If I Was a Cowboy’
Willie Nelson – ‘I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die’
Cody Johnson – ‘‘Til You Can’t’ – WINNER