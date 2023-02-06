Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys for ‘Harry’s House’









Last night (Sunday, 5th February), Harry Styles took home his third Grammy, winning ‘Album of the Year’ for his record Harry’s House. The English musician was up against stiff competition, including Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce.

Harry’s House was released last May and contained the hit singles ‘As It Was’, ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’, and ‘Late Night Talking’. It topped the charts in tens of countries and became the UK’s fastest and best-selling album of 2022. Moreover, ‘As It Was’ topped the charts in 35 countries, spending ten weeks at the top spot in the UK. The song stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks, making it the longest-running US number-one by a UK artist and the fourth-longest-running US single of all time.

While accepting his award, Styles declared, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice.” However, he also stated, “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

“I don’t think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these,” he continued. “This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people, [it] has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.”

Furthermore, the former One Direction star won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, beating Lizzo, Adele, ABBA and Coldplay. Meanwhile, Beyonce won her 32nd Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album with RENAISSANCE, as well as three other awards, including Best R&B Song (‘Cuff It’), Best Dance/Electronic Recording (‘Break My Soul’), and Best Traditional R&B Performance ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’).

The singer became the most successful Grammy winner, overtaking conductor George Solti, who held the record for most Grammys (31) for over 20 years.