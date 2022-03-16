Grammy Awards announce the first wave of nominees for 2022









The Recording Academy has released its first wave of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. According to Variety, Olivia Rodgrio, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow have been confirmed as nominees for this year’s awards.

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo have both recieved seven nominations in total, including Album of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, who has won two Grammy Awards thus far, also recieved a nomination for his album Montero, which is up for Album of The Year. His track ‘Industry Baby’ is also up for Record of The Year alongside Jack Harlow, who recieved nominations for Album of The Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Brandi Carlile bagged no less than five nominations, including Record of The Year for Right On Time, Song of The Year for the single of the same name and ‘Beautiful Noise’, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance for her track ‘Same Devil’.

Other nominees include Jon Batiste, who received no less than 11 nominations; Justin Beiber and Doja Vat, both of whom have been nominated for Record of The Year, Song of The Year and Album of The Year.

This year’s Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena on April 3rd. The change of venue and date came after the Academy made the decision to postpone the January ceremony due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Comedian Trevor Noah will be serving as host, and the ceremony will begin at 8pm ET/5 pm PT/1am GMT on CBS.