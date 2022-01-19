Grammys 2022 rescheduled to Las Vegas in April









The 64th annual Grammys award show has been pushed back until April and relocated to Las Vegas after the current omicron variant enforced a rescheduling of the event.

The famed ‘music Oscars’ was originally set to take place at the end of January at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, but organisers have explained that amid rising cases the delay was necessary.

The event will now take place on April 3rd at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the switch of cities owing to sporting events taking place in Los Angeles on the rearranged date.

The awards show will be hoping that they can recoup some of the viewers they lost last year after only 8.8 million tuned in last year representing a drop of 53%.

The glitzy event is set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, known for his work on The Daily Show, and it will be broadcast live from the MGM on Paramount+ and their live streaming service.

An official statement from the Grammys committee announced: “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.” Let’s hope the show can live up to that billing.