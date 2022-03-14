Disney release three new Billie Eilish and Finneas songs









Disney has released the complete soundtrack to the new film Turning Red, which features three songs written by Billie Eilish and brother Finneas.

Alongside the film’s producer Ludwig Göransson, the pair wrote all of the music for the film that was played by the fictional boyband 4*Town. Finneas also provided vocals on the tracks and voiced one of the boys in the band, Jesse.

Turning Red is set in 2002 when the likes of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys were controlling the charts. The tracks ‘1 True Love’ and ‘U Know What’s Up’ particularly show the inspiration from such early 2000s boy groups.

Sharing previously released track ‘Nobody But U’, Finneas took to Twitter to write: “Have fun watching Turning Red today!! Couldn’t love this movie more, so thankful to have been a part of it!”.

The film was released last week on Friday, March 11th, through Disney+. Turning Red features 13-year-old Meilin ‘Mei’ Lee, who has the unfortunate quirk of turning into a giant red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion. It stars Sandra Oh, Orion Lee and Rosalie Chiang, and is directed by Domee Shi (who previously managed the Pixar short Bao).

“When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas – back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYs – we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” Lindsey Collins, the film’s producer, said in a statement. “We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boyband, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were”.

Earlier this month, Finneas and Eilish met with US President Joe Biden in The White House. The musician siblings were invited, along with their parents Maggie and Patrick, to meet the US President following their support for Biden during the 2020 US election.

The siblings are currently on tour across the States before heading to the UK in June for a run of dates in support of Eilish’s 2021 album Happier Than Ever. Buy tickets here.

Eilish is also set to headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest ever solo act to top the festival’s bill, alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out ‘1 True Love’, ‘U Know What’s Up’ and ‘Nobody But U’ below.