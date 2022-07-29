Gorillaz and Thundercat share surreal new video for 'Cracker Island'









British animated group Gorillaz have released the surreal new video for their song ‘Cracker Island’, an effort which features Thundercat, the soulful power of one of the finest musicians of the contemporary era. Directed by the band’s co-creator and artist, Jamie Hewlett, alongside Fx Goby, the video is one of Gorillaz’s most entertaining, and in it, we see the band of Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals, 2-D, and Noodle embroiled in a strange mystery.

“Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” Murdoc shared in a statement. “That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.”

Reviewing ‘Cracker Island’ back in June, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen said: “If you want this song ruined immediately for you, take a listen to the intro for ‘SexyBack’ by Justin Timberlake and then immediately flip over to ‘Cracker Island’ It’s not a one-to-one comparison, but there are enough similarities there that it becomes impossible not to conflate the two. Maybe a mashup is in order for some dedicated DJs in the future.”

The review added: “Thundercat provides the soulful backing vocals that float over the top of the arrangement, and there are definitely some funky bass parts that could also be his. Over the end of the track, it is possible to hear some quick bass runs that sound very much in Thundercat’s wheelhouse. If nothing else, Thundercat’s presence adds a new dimension to the now-highly diverse back catalogue of Gorillaz.”

Gorillaz released their latest album, Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez, back in 2020, and it featured some of their most eminent collaborations to date, with the likes of Beck, Elton John, Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Slowthai, Skepta and Schoolboy Q all appearing.

The Damon Albarn-led band are set to headline London’s All Points East on Friday 19th August, supported by Yves Tumor, Idles, Pusha T, Turnstile, and more.

