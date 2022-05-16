Gorillaz announce North American tour









For the very first time since 2018, Gorillaz have announced a North American tour, which is slated to begin in September 2022. The 2D band have an acclaimed live show and now the US and Canada are set to get the full experience.

After dropping their 20th-anniversary box set for their self-titled debut album last year, plenty of fans have been itching to see the group live yet again with a brand new setlist for their audience.

The 20th-anniversary box set came after their 2020 album, Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, which they’ll likely touch on tour, seeing as they haven’t done a full tour since 2018.

Tickets to see them live go on sale Friday, May 20th, 2022, and can be purchased here at 10am local time. The tour starts out in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 11th, and finishes up in Miami, Florida on October 23rd.

2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs are getting ready for another stellar set of shows and anyone lucky enough to get a ticket is in for a serious evening of entertainment.

Gorillaz North American tour:

September 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

September 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

September 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

October 3 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

October 21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 23 – Miami, FL @ FTXArena