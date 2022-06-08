Gorillaz tease new single 'Cracker Island'









Gorillaz have teased the arrival of a brand new single. Taking to social media to share the news, the audio-visual outfit – brainchild of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett – posted a short clip that featured 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel alongside the caption “Cracker Island is coming”.

A short while after, Gorillaz posted two more images, one of which featured the whole group together alongside the caption “2D is the chosen one.” It remains unclear when ‘Cracker Island’ will arrive, but a pre-save link has already been shared and can be found here.

Fans around the world have already been treated to early previews of ‘Cracker Island’ during Gorillaz’s current world tour. On occasion, Thundercat has made an appearance to offer up guest vocals. However, it’s uncertain if he will appear in the studio version.

‘Cracker Island’ will mark the first music we’ve heard from Gorillaz since 2021’s Meanwhile EP, while saw Albarn and company work with the likes of Jelani Blackman, AJ Tracey and Alicaì Harley. The surprise three-track offering followed Gorillaz’s 2020 studio album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

Gorillaz’s upcoming world tour will see the virtual band perform headline dates in Europe and Australia before they head over to North America in the Autumn. They’ve also been confirmed as headliners for Splendour in The Grass, where they will join the likes of Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes.

The group extended the North American leg of their tour last month. It kicks off in September with support from EARTHGANG and Jungle. UK fans can look forward to Gorillaz’s appearance at All Points East Festival this August.