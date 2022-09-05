Gordon Ramsay's hilariously terrible cameo in the movie 'Love's Kitchen'









Cinema loves a cameo, wherein iconic filmmakers, industry stars and random pop culture icons abruptly appear in movies, often with little to no impact on the movie itself. Though whilst some cameos can be great, providing a short thrill, others can be utterly tragic, showing celebrities totally out of their comfort zone as they groan through an eye-rolling scene where they try to convince themselves that they’re great at acting.

With this in mind, when it comes to the worst modern cameos, the likes of Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones come to mind, along with David Beckham in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Totally unnecessary and entirely distracting, whilst these aforementioned performances are awful, there are many others which are just as bad, if not worse, with Gordon Ramsay’s appearance in Love’s Kitchen being one of them.

Don’t get us wrong, we don’t expect too much from James Hacking’s low-budget rom-com, but Ramsay’s performance in the film is so utterly poor that it must be brought to light. Appearing as himself in the movie that follows a chef who hits an all-time low after the tragic loss of his wife, Ramsay makes a brief appearance seemingly to raise the spirits of the main character, played by Dougray Scott.

“Stubborn as fuck but talented as shit,” Ramsay bemusingly says of his fellow chef in the setup to his big scene before giving a large slice of exposition by explaining to the audience that his wife had died.

Now’s his time, Ramsay’s big moment. All those minutes of preparation go into this one measly moment, as the famous chef enters his key scene, throwing the doors of the kitchen open. “What in the hell is going on?” he exclaims, with a remarkable lack of emotion, adding, “‘Real food with real heart’ does that ring any bells for you,” as it becomes clear the chef is no Hollywood actor.

Watch the full performance of Gordon Ramsay in the scene from 2011s Love’s Kitchen, below, and revel in some of the least-convincing acting ever seen on screen.

Ramsay isn’t alone in his struggles, though, with the celebrity chef joining the likes of Quentin Tarantino on the list of bad actors, with the American filmmaker proving his lack of ability in front of the camera on several occasions.

Take the Japanese commercial for a speaker that he appeared in, for example, wherein Tarantino sports a black Hakama whilst throwing kung-fu style shapes in someone’s living room. Presumably showing off the speaker’s capabilities, ‘Dance of the Knights’ by Sergei Prokofiev plays before a phone call comes through the speaker that seems to be from Tarantino’s girlfriend, prompting him to run out the room.

But, let’s be clear, who wouldn’t want to see Ramsay and Tarantino collaborate on-screen together?