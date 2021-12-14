Golden Globes 2022: The full list of nominations

As another year is drawing to an end, many people have been looking back to figure out whether the film industry actually recovered from the disruptions in 2020 or not. If you aren’t sure about that yet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has answered that question with a comprehensive list of nominations for the best films and television shows of the last year.
This selection comes on the back of the extreme criticism that the HFPA has faced recently, with many people reporting that the selection criteria are highly unethical and that there is a deliberate lack of diversity in the amplified nominations every year. Not only did they not have any diversity in their core organisation but it was also revealed that they welcomed the practice of expensive gift-giving to influence votes.
Due to such public backlash, the HFPA has undergone reorganisation over the course of the last year but it is still too early to tell whether their malpractices are behind them. A lot of the nominations this year are expected, including the highly acclaimed Succession starring Brian Cox (who also nabbed a Best Actor bid) as well as the wildly popular Squid Game.
Closer attention was paid to the contemporary landscape of foreign films as well, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car making it into the top foreign films category. Apart from these handful of correct decisions, it seems like the nominees have mostly been judged on the popularity of the shows and the films as well as the casts attached to the projects instead of the actual quality of the works.
See the full list, below.
The Golden Globe 2022 Nominations:
Film
Best film – musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best supporting actress in a film
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best film – foreign language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best screenplay – film
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best director – film
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actor in a film – drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original song – film
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Orugitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best film – animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best actress in a film – drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best film – drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actor in a film
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best score – film
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Television
Best TV series – musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Ted Lasso
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best TV series – drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best limited series or TV movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso