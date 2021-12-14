Golden Globes 2022: The full list of nominations









As another year is drawing to an end, many people have been looking back to figure out whether the film industry actually recovered from the disruptions in 2020 or not. If you aren’t sure about that yet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has answered that question with a comprehensive list of nominations for the best films and television shows of the last year.

This selection comes on the back of the extreme criticism that the HFPA has faced recently, with many people reporting that the selection criteria are highly unethical and that there is a deliberate lack of diversity in the amplified nominations every year. Not only did they not have any diversity in their core organisation but it was also revealed that they welcomed the practice of expensive gift-giving to influence votes.

Due to such public backlash, the HFPA has undergone reorganisation over the course of the last year but it is still too early to tell whether their malpractices are behind them. A lot of the nominations this year are expected, including the highly acclaimed Succession starring Brian Cox (who also nabbed a Best Actor bid) as well as the wildly popular Squid Game.

Closer attention was paid to the contemporary landscape of foreign films as well, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car making it into the top foreign films category. Apart from these handful of correct decisions, it seems like the nominees have mostly been judged on the popularity of the shows and the films as well as the casts attached to the projects instead of the actual quality of the works.

See the full list, below.

The Golden Globe 2022 Nominations:

Film

Best film – musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best supporting actress in a film

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best film – foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best screenplay – film

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best director – film

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a film – drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best original song – film

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Orugitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best film – animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best actress in a film – drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best film – drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actor in a film

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best score – film

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Television

Best TV series – musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Ted Lasso

Reservation Dogs

Only Murders in the Building

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best TV series – drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso