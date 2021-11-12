The soundtrack for Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' has been announced









Republic Records has revealed the tracklist and announced the release date for the Licorice Pizza soundtrack. The album features classics from Nina Simone, Paul McCartney and Wings, Sonny & Cher, Donovan and many more.

Even more excitingly, it features the new song ‘Licorice Pizza’, written by none other than Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, Paul Thomas Anderson’s frequent collaborator.

Entitled Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), the album will be released on November 26th. The film, Anderson’s first since 2017’s widely lauded The Phantom Thread, is due for release on Christmas Day. According to the film’s official synopsis, the plot is about “growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973″.

Alana Haim plays Alana Kane and Cooper Hoffman plays Gary Valentine in the film. It also features Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie as well as Anderson’s wife, Maya Rudolph.

See the full tracklisting for the soundtrack, below

The Licorice Pizza soundtrack:

Nina Simone: ‘July Tree’ Chris Norman / Suzi Quatro: ‘Stumblin’ In’ Johnny Guarnieri: ‘Sometimes I’m Happy’ Bing Crosby / The Andrews Sisters: ‘Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Single Version)’ (ft. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra) Chico Hamilton Quintet: ‘Blue Sands’ (ft. Buddy Collette) Sonny & Cher: ‘But You’re Mine’ Chuck Berry: ‘My Ding-a-Ling (Live at Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA/1967)’ (ft. Steve Miller Band) The Doors: ‘Peace Frog’ Paul McCartney / Wings: ‘Let Me Roll It’ David Bowie: ‘Life on Mars?’ Clarence Carter: ‘Slip Away’ Seals & Crofts: ‘Diamond Girl’ Mason Williams: ‘Greensleeves’ Donovan: ‘Barabajagal’ Congregation: ‘Softly Whispering I Love You’ Jonny Greenwood: ‘Licorice Pizza’ Gordon Lightfoot: ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ James Gang: ‘Walk Away’ Blood, Sweat & Tears: ‘Lisa, Listen to Me’ Taj Mahal: ‘Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day’

Watch the trailer for Licorice Pizza below.