Jonny Greenwood releases track from new Paul Thomas Anderson movie ‘Licorice Pizza’









Having previously teamed up on the acclaimed soundtrack for There Will Be Blood, Jonny Greenwood is back in the soundtrack hot seat for Paul Thomas Anderson’s forthcoming Licorice Pizza.

Teasing his involvement, the title track for the film has now been released to give fans a hint of what they can expect from the soundtrack dotingly produced by the Radiohead guitarist.

What’s more, with both Tom Waits and Alana Haim featuring in the film, pressure was no doubt on the star behind the sound of the latest Princess Diana biopic, Spencer.

Republic Records has also revealed the tracklist and announced the release date for the Licorice Pizza soundtrack. The album features classics from Nina Simone, Paul McCartney and Wings, Sonny & Cher, Donovan and many more.

Entitled Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), the album will be released on November 26th. The film, Anderson’s first since 2017’s widely lauded The Phantom Thread, is due for release on Christmas Day. According to the film’s official synopsis, the plot is about “growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973″.

You can check out the official tracklisting and feat your ears upon Greenwood’s effort below.

The Licorice Pizza soundtrack:

Nina Simone: ‘July Tree’ Chris Norman / Suzi Quatro: ‘Stumblin’ In’ Johnny Guarnieri: ‘Sometimes I’m Happy’ Bing Crosby / The Andrews Sisters: ‘Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Single Version)’ (ft. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra) Chico Hamilton Quintet: ‘Blue Sands’ (ft. Buddy Collette) Sonny & Cher: ‘But You’re Mine’ Chuck Berry: ‘My Ding-a-Ling (Live at Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA/1967)’ (ft. Steve Miller Band) The Doors: ‘Peace Frog’ Paul McCartney / Wings: ‘Let Me Roll It’ David Bowie: ‘Life on Mars?’ Clarence Carter: ‘Slip Away’ Seals & Crofts: ‘Diamond Girl’ Mason Williams: ‘Greensleeves’ Donovan: ‘Barabajagal’ Congregation: ‘Softly Whispering I Love You’ Jonny Greenwood: ‘Licorice Pizza’ Gordon Lightfoot: ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ James Gang: ‘Walk Away’ Blood, Sweat & Tears: ‘Lisa, Listen to Me’ Taj Mahal: ‘Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day’