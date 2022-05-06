Glastonbury's Michael Eavis to build new social homes in Pilton









Michael Eavis and Glastonbury has given land to grant permission to build 20 social homes in Pilton, Somerset. Eavis made the gift on the condition that the homes would serve the local community in “perpetuity”, which the Glastonbury website was happy to detail.

“Pilton is really important to me – it’s where I was born, where I have lived man and boy, where I have brought up my family, and, of course, it has been home to the festival for more than 50 years now,” Michael Eavis wrote in a statement. “With rural house prices so often out of reach for local people, this gives villagers, most of whom are working families who live around here, the opportunity to live here for the rest of their lives at a social rent.” Eavis feels that this is his way of continuing his trajectory as a person and a man of the world.

Eavis said they started building houses in the area 45 years ago, and within a short period, the houses will grow up to 52 in total. Eavis holds the area close to his heart, which likely stems from his decision to build a music festival based on agrarian principles. The Glastonbury organisers posted a photograph of Eavis breaking ground, and the project will be done in conjunction with the Guinness partnership.

Eavis has overlooked the Glastonbury festival since the 1970s and is excited to oversee this year’s festival, the first to happen since 2019. The festival was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports in the British press hinted at the fact that Paul McCartney will headline at Glastonbury, and this will prove to be McCartney’s first performance in Britain in two years. The Beatle will be touring America this summer, with a catalogue of 30 years, but Glastonbury is his only confirmed appearance in his home country.

Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and Little Simz already have all been confirmed for the line-up. Courtney Barnett has also been confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury festival. While announcing her UK and European tour dates, the Australian entertainer revealed that she is set to perform at the festival, which makes the festival more interested in diversifying than in past years. Many of the artists set to perform at the 2022 festival are women.

