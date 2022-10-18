Emily Eavis explains hiked prices for Glastonbury Festival 2023









Glastonbury Festival has revealed its ticket prices for the 2023 festival as music lovers begin to consider cheaper options. Meanwhile, Emily Eavis defends the price hike.

Tickets for next year’s festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – a net increase of £55. In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020, they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Glastonbury will return in 2023 on the weekend of June 21st-25th. It was previously announced in September that tickets will be up for sale to those registered in early November, a month later than usual.

Ticket and coach packages will be available at 6pm on Thursday, November 3rd, with general sale tickets to be sold on Sunday, November 6th, from 9am. As usual, Glastonbury will charge a customary £50 deposit (plus coach fare if you’re booking a travel package) for the tickets at the point of purchase, with the full balance requested in the first week of April 2023.

So far, there have been no confirmations for the Glastonbury 2023 lineup, but the eFestivals rumour page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as favourites for the three headline slots, while Roxy Music, who just completed their 50th-anniversary tour, are rumoured for the Legends’ Slot.

Naturally, many of those hoping to attain tickets next month have become outraged with the substantial price hike, with many questioning whether Glastonbury is becoming a festival for the affluent.

Emily Eavis, the festival organiser defended the price increase in a statement released on her Twitter account: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price, which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket, but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 6th (standard tickets).



Info at https://t.co/YwYspsGHt5 pic.twitter.com/gzBnRuP7B3 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) September 23, 2022