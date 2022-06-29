Emily Eavis on Glastonbury 2022: "It surely was the best one yet!”









As the hangover fog clears, Emily Eavis reflects on this year’s Glastonbury Festival, stating that it was “surely the best one yet”.

The festival organiser shared a brief statement on Instagram yesterday following Kendrick Lamar’s dramatic conclusion of this year’s festival on Sunday – which was the first to be held since 2019 after the planned 2020 and 2021 festivals were both cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her post, which featured images of Sunday highlight acts Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and Pet Shop Boys, Eavis wrote: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special. It surely was the best one yet!”

Eavis added: “A remarkable feat by all artists and crew, thank you to everybody who played a part and everyone who came and created such an amazing atmosphere of joy and love. Safe travels home. See you next year!”

Eavis previously shared her joy and relief last Wednesday when the festival gates finally opened and the wait of three years was finally brought to an end. “We’ve never had a build-up as long as this, obviously,” she told BBC Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne. “We’ve never all collectively been through such an extreme time together.”

Adding: “So to actually be able to see people there, welcome them in and just watch them streaming in and just running to pitch their tents up and fill the fields, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

The weekend was packed with plenty of fun but an equal measure of important political outcry. On Saturday night, 19-year-old activist Greta Thunberg made an emphatic appearance to remind the audience of the vital appeal for climate action.

Elsewhere, artists spoke out addressing the recent US Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs Wade. In an appeal for women’s rights, Friday’s headliner Billie Eilish called it “a really really dark day for women.” Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar concluded his powerful set on a poignant note, chanting: “They judge you, they judge Christ! Godspeed for women’s rights!”

