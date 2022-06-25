Glastonbury 2022: Greta Thunberg set to make Pyramid Stage appearance









Last night, Billie Eilish made history as the youngest Glastonbury headliner. Now, 19-year-old activist Greta Thunberg is set to deliver another promising sign from the youth of today.

Well known for its environmental sensibility, sustainability and activism is part of the Glastonbury tradition, making it the perfect stage for a trailblazer in that capacity.

The Swedish heroine will be making an appearance on the Pyramid Stage at 17:15 today, as the entertainment makes way for an important message to permeate the fun with a dose of sagacity.

Her ten-minute speech will fall between AJ Tracy and HAIM ahead of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Paul McCartney this evening.

No doubt, Chris Packham will be in attendance after delivering his own speech at the behest of the legendary Billy Bragg earlier in the festival.

Thereafter, all eyes will be on McCartney who reduced 800 people in Frome to tears recently with a secretive warm-up gig ahead of tonight’s set whereby well over 100,000 people will likely take in the star.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

I’m excited to announce that today I will be on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 5.15pm. See you there! @glastonbury pic.twitter.com/es7Uf2HbdY — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 25, 2022