Billy Nomates addresses Glastonbury Festival backlash: “I had a really good show”









Following a successful and seamless performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023 last weekend, Billy Nomates requested that the BBC remove the footage of her festival performance following unprecedented backlash on social media.

Shortly after her set on June 23rd, BBC 6 Music posted a clip of the show on social media. Sadly, a handful of hateful Instagram users derided Nomates’ performance, prompting her action. “The level of personal abuse on BBC 6 Music socials for goin to work today is insane. I’ve asked for all footage to be removed,” Nomates posted on her Instagram page at the time.

“I know it’s not for everyone what I do,” she continued. “I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much. There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Glastonbury stalwart Billy Bragg posted on Twitter in reaction: “Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her Glastonbury set was posted on BBC 6 Music that she asked them to take the clip down. She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor.”

In a new development, Nomates has taken once more to her Instagram page to clear a few things up following the backlash. “In regards to Glastonbury, I had a really good show, and anything that happened after has been massively blown out of proportion”.

She added: “There’s a lot going on in the world, and I’d rather talk about anything else. So, I’ve rejected and will continue to reject any opportunity to talk about it. I am, however, using my channel now to just shut down a couple of things.”

“I never use the word misogyny; it’s often used for me and around me,” she continued. “And it’s happened a few times in my career. And I’ve shut it down then and I’m shutting it down now. Although misogyny massively exists in the music industry and it is a problem, it’s not really part of my story.”

“My biggest supporters, the people that have given me a friendly ear, people that have given me a leg up – largely been men,” Nomates asserted. “So, people that come to my shows and buy records and say wicked things – largely men. That’s not to downplay any other support, but I think I do want to make that known.”

The second part of Nomates’ clarification was intentionally censored but suggested comical vengeance on the impertinent Instagram users. “As for the rest of it, I don’t know what to say. There is nothing to say! Everyone’s got a different nervous system, is all I’ll say. Actually, the most important thing I want to say is… [muffled sound censoring her words] … probably gonna get covered in shit, so…”

See more