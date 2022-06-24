Glastonbury day one concluded with expansive firework displays









As Glastonbury gears up for its first full day of live music, people have been looking back on the excellent opening day, when revellers basked in high temperatures and enjoyed an iconic sunset and a closing fireworks display that got the festival really going.

Founder Michael Eavis officially opened the gates to the festival at 8am and welcomed fans to the sprawling Worthy Farm, before the masses explored the site and enjoyed their first day in the unexpectedly hot weather.

Come the evening, thousands made the pilgrimage to the hill near The Park Stage to get a picturesque view of the whole festival and watch the iconic Glastonbury sunset kick off the first night of partying. As the sun went down, many cheered as they geared up for a night of wondrous adventure.

Luckily for the festival-goers, an expansive fireworks display took place on The Park Stage Hill and in the field above the Tipi Village, with the latter including the burning of a large wooden phoenix.

The fireworks display set a precedent for all things to come. The mani line-up commences today with Foals, The Libertines, IDLES, Sam Fender, St Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Primal Scream, and many more playing across the festival, as well as a headline set from Billie Eilish on The Pyramid Stage. Access the complete line-up and schedule here.

Things haven’t gone completely to plan though. Uncertainty currently hangs over Wolf Alice’s performance on The Pyramid Stage as yesterday the band revealed that they’re stranded in Los Angeles following flight cancellations.

They’re not the only ones facing the prospect of cancelling their scheduled show. Dance heroes The Chemical Brothers cancelled their show in Cork last night due to members of their camp testing positive for Covid-19, and they’re booked to perform a DJ set at Arcadia this weekend. Both Wolf Alice and The Chemical Brothers are developing stories.

For now, though, check out the pictures of Glastonbury’s triumphant opening night, and the spectacular fireworks displays.

A selection of photos from the first evening of Glastonbury 2022, you can see more of Wednesday's great pics here: https://t.co/wn8SGuA0gV pic.twitter.com/R8WQVl18q7 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 23, 2022

