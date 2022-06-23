The Chemical Brothers postpone Ireland show due to Covid-19









Electronic heroes The Chemical Brothers have announced that they’ve been forced to postpone their show in Cork, Ireland tonight because members of both the band and crew have tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo, which was formed in Manchester in 1989 by sole members Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, were set to perform at Musgrave Park in Cork this evening, but now they’ve pushed it back to next year.

“The Chemical Brothers are sorry to announce they have had to reschedule their show at Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, due to Covid in band and crew,” the band wrote in a short statement on their Instagram account.

They added: “The show will be rescheduled to 2023. A further announcement on rescheduled date will be made in due course.”

This surge of Covid-19 in The Chemical Brothers’ camp comes during a very busy period. They were booked to perform at Glastonbury for the festival’s 50th-anniversary celebrations tomorrow night (June 24th), for a DJ set from inside the famous Arcadia spider. Indicating just how quickly events have developed, their appearance was only confirmed earlier this week following weeks of rumours that they would be returning to the Somerset festival.

However, the appearance now looks unlikely following the news of Covid-19 spreading in their team, but an announcement is yet to be made.

Added to their show at Glastonbury, The Chemical Brothers have a show booked at the historic Castle Howard in North Yorkshire on Sunday, June 26th, and a headline performance at Open’er Festival next weekend in Poland on July 2nd. Again, it remains to be seen whether both will go ahead.

Despite what happens this week, the band are headlining the London festival All Points East in August, and feature on a lineup that includes Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Disclosure, and Gorillaz, who are just a few of the heavyweights that will be gracing the stage in Victoria Park.

