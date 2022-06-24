Glastonbury Festival 2022 Day Three LIVE: News and updates from Worthy Farm as Billie Eilish headlines the Pyramid Stage









After a two-year absence that feels like an eternity, the biggest music festival in the world is set to be even bigger as Glastonbury finally returns this weekend. And as fate would have it, the legendary festival is also set to be besieged by three days of rain. Would it be right any other way?

Fans have certainly been parched, but the festival gods have seemingly misinterpreted the prayers. Nevertheless, the music on display will surely break through the clouds and offer up an assegai of sunshine. With Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar all set to headline the famed Pyramid Stage, the fateful return is brimming with talent.

Hot off the back of turning 80, McCartney has been preparing for his Glastonbury return for quite a while now. A source close to the star claimed: “He is tinkering around with the setlist but it looks like he will do a virtual duet with John Lennon.” If that is the case then there won’t be a dry eye in sight, and that won’t have anything to do with the rain either.

With 86 stages and spaces, there is a wealth of art on display the likes of which remains unrivalled anywhere on Earth. From the emerging acts like Pet Deaths on the BBC Introducing stage to Pet Shop Boys over on The Other Stage, the Circus Field and the Speakers Forum, we’ll have eyes on all of it to bring you the magic and madness of all the festivities from the massive field in Somerset.

With half of all the trains to the site cancelled due to rail strikes, hopefully, things can still progress smoothly for the 200,000+ people making the trip. With this in mind, revellers are recommended to allow for “plenty of time” when planning their journey to the site so that they can enjoy the 50th-anniversary celebrations without too much of a hitch.

Below we’ll be bringing you all the essential highlights, comedy occurrences, breaking news, surprise appearances, exclusive content, and more so that wherever you are in the world, you can at least dip a toe in the trials and jubilation of the greatest show on Earth.

You can revel in the happenings of our live blog below…

