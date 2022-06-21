Glastonbury invites fans to take part in cathartic 'Burning Lotus' experience









Attendees of this year’s Glastonbury Festival have been invited to take part in a new art event that seeks to offer cathartic relief as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The burning lotus experience will invite festival goers to contribute messages and images to a 40-foot lotus sculpture located near The Park. The towering monument will then be set alight at midnight on Sunday. If you’re unable to make it to this year’s event, don’t worry, you’ll be able to take part by sending your contribution via first-class post by Thursday.

Those submitting via mail have been told to direct their letters to The Burning Lotus, Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, BA4 4BY. Organisers have stipulated that the letters won’t be opened unless the address is legible and marked clearly on the envelope.

The Burning Lotus has been created by artist Joe Rush and his team, who made the sculpture out of salvaged wood and canvas. You can watch a brief introduction to the installation below.

Glastonbury organisers recently posted a message on their website containing suggestions for contributions: “You may be mourning, angry, sad. You may have overcome challenges or faced your fears,” the post reads. “You may be feeling stuck, or you might be full of gratitude for the things you’ve learnt. Share your thoughts, feelings, memories and hopes with the Burning Lotus in a moment of deep connection as we move forward together.”

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis recently shared a statement in which she wrote: “During the Festival, people will be encouraged to write down memories and images of people or situations that they wish to let go of, it may be people who died in the lockdown who were not properly said goodbye to, it may be failed business projects, may even be failed marriages, but the point is that all of these things will be focused on and then placed inside the Lotus.”

Glastonbury Festival kicks off this Wednesday, marking the first time the Worthy Farm event has taken place since 2019.

Even if you can't make it to Glastonbury, we want you to be a part of the Burning Lotus experience by sending in your contributions. Find out more here: https://t.co/EPPYCbSSVd



Here's a very windswept Joe Rush talking about his cathartic creation pic.twitter.com/zxZpEqeUdl — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 20, 2022