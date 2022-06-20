GoFunMe campaign launched to send terminally ill cancer patient to Glastonbury Festival









A GoFundMe campaign is underway to send a terminally ill man to this year’s Glastonbury Festival. 58-year-old Nigel Stonehouse was diagnosed with kidney and lung cancer in May. As an attendee of the Glastonbury for the last 30 years, he was known by his friends as a “festival veteran”. Stonehouse was also supposed to attend this year’s event but is currently unable to travel without medical assistance.

Over the weekend, friends of the former Hartlepool bricklayer launched a GoFundMe campaign. They aim to raise funds to transport Stonehouse via helicopter from North Tees hospital to the festival ground at Pilton in Somerset. In the campaign description, they wrote: “In the last week, Nige has taken a sudden turn and has been told that not only is his cancer incurable, but it is progressing fast and is aggressive. Nige was planning to be with us all at Glastonbury next week, and he has made it his dying wish to make it there, even if only for a few hours for one last time.”

The description continues: “The palliative care team suggested commissioning a helicopter to get him there and back… We are asking that anyone who is able, makes a donation no matter how small to try and help us make this happen… we want to move heaven and earth to get him there. It would mean the world to Nige and to all who love him.”

The campaign organisers clarified that if Stonehouse becomes too ill to travel, funds will be donated to charities associated with Glastonbury. Stonehouse’s fundraiser has since earned the attention of Fatboy Slim, who will be performing at this year’s festival. The producer and DJ took to Twitter to write: “[Stonehouse is] so poorly with cancer they’re going to have to fly him in by air ambulance. If you’d join me in helping Nige’s dying wish then pls donate here.”

The support of artists such as Fatboy Slim has meant that the “Get Nige to Glasto” campaign has exceeded its £12,000 target. However, donations are still more than welcome. You can do that here.