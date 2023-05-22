Glastonbury announce line-up for dance arena The Glade









Glastonbury has unveiled the full-line up for the dance arena The Glade, which has been upgraded for 2023.

According to the festival, the area focuses on “electronic music blended with roots music” and includes “newly vamped main stage” for this summer’s event. The latest line-up announcement from the festival follows news of the artists appearing at The Park Stage last week, which will be headlined by Fatboy Slim, Alt-J and Fever Ray.

Notably, newly formed supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos, comprising of Shaun Ryder, Bez, Andy Bell and Zac Starkey, will be performing on the main stage at The Glade. Other confirmed performers include Example, Faithless (DJ set), African Head Charge, Don Letts, Black Box, and Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish. Meanwhile, artists such as Bobby Friction, Beatbox Collective, Liquid Ross, Holy Youth Movement and Jem Cooke will be among those taking to the stage at The Glade Dome.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Ryder said of Mantra Of The Cosmos: “I’ve got a new band together. It’s me, Zak Starkey, you know, Ringo’s son, and the drummer in The Who, Andy Bell from Oasis. And we’ve been making a new album.” He added: “It’s a bit of a mixture of all that lot together.”

Ryder promised fans music from the group will be released soon but claimed it doesn’t sound like any of their previous work with other bands. The singer continued: “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who, it’s what we’re doing all together. It’s coming out very soon. We’re doing Glastonbury with Mantra Of The Cosmos this year. It’s coming out pretty soon.”

See the line-up poster for The Glade below.

See more The @GladeAreaGlasto is back with an amazing line-up for Glastonbury 2023! pic.twitter.com/8F4yAnXFHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 22, 2023