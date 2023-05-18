Glastonbury announces full lineup for The Park stage









Ahead of its commencement on June 21st, Glastonbury has announced the lineup for The Park stage. Headlining are Fever Ray, Fatboy Slim and Alt-J. Elsewhere on the lineup are Thundercat, Sparks, Alison Goldfrapp, Leftfield, Max Richter, Shygirl, Weyes Blood, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Viagra Boys, Jockstrap and more.

Last month, it was confirmed that Glastonbury had secured its long-term future at Worthy Farm in Somerset after the local council approved permanent planning permission for the event. The events company Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd has had rolling temporary permission since 2010, which was due to expire in 2024. Accordingly, the company applied for permanent permission for the festival and smaller events in the hope they could “provide more certainty and additional flexibility”. It has now been approved.

Glastonbury has also announced Hot Chip, Christine & The Queens and Phoenix as headline acts of the new Woodsies Stage. The area was formerly named The John Peel Stage but changed names. Festival organiser Emily Eavis said she wanted more stages to be named after the fields they’re in, like with West Holts and Silver Hayes.

“We’ve had 20 years of John Peel and it’s been an honour to use his name,” Eavis told The Guardian, adding: “I haven’t got involved in that because it’s not our area. We’ve had a really good relationship with the Peel family and everyone’s on board.”