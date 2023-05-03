Shaun Ryder forms supergroup with Andy Bell, Ian Broudie, Zac Starkey and Bez









Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder has formed a supergroup with Ride’s Andy Bell, Ian Broudie from The Lightning Seeds, The Who drummer Zac Starkey, and Bez.

The band are called Mantra of the Cosmos. According to Ryder, they have signed with Universal and will be performing at Glastonbury Festival this summer. He told The Sun: “I’ve got a new band together. It’s me, Zak Starkey, you know, Ringo’s son, and the drummer in The Who, Andy Bell from Oasis and Ian Broudie from The Lightning Seeds. And we’ve been making a new album for Universal. It’s a bit of a mixture of all that lot together.”

Ryder promised fans music from the group will be released soon but claimed it doesn’t sound like any of their previous work with other bands. He added: “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who, it’s what we’re doing all together. It’s coming out very soon. We’re doing Glastonbury with Mantra Of The Cosmos this year. It’s coming out pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Daily Star, Ryder opened up about his mental health struggles and revealed how a panic attack changed his life. He explained: “I thought, ‘I can’t die, I’m invincible’. But then I had a panic attack at 53. I thought I was going to die. That totally changed me. It changed my life”.