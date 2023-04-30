Shaun Ryder feared “he was dying” after medical incident









As his career has progressed, Shaun Ryder has started to become more candid about his health issues. When opening up about his struggles with mental health, Ryder recalled a moment in which he thought he was going to die of a panic attack.

During an interview with The Daily Star, Ryder mentioned how severe one particular incident with a panic attack went when he was in Hong Kong to film the series I’m a Celebrity. According to the Happy Mondays frontman, he thought that he was on the brink of death, saying: “I thought, ‘I can’t die, I’m invincible’. But then I had a panic attack at 53. I thought I was going to die. That totally changed me. It changed my life”.

Ryder remembered that the incident drastically affected his performance on the show, continuing: “This time when I did the show, I was the biggest shitbag in the world. I’ve changed”. The singer would go on to say that he was having an ongoing battle with alopecia, ADHD, and overactive thyroid disease.

Outside of his work with political figures, Ryder has kept a distance from music for the past few years, not releasing anything since his 2021 album Visits From Future Technology.