Glastonbury 2024: Ticket sales delayed by two weeks

Glastonbury Festival have delayed ticket sales by two weeks after fans complained about the registration system.

The first batch of coach tickets were scheduled to be listed for sale at 6pm on November 2nd, with the official announcement regarding the postponement only arriving a matter of hours before. General admission tickets were previously scheduled for release on November 5th but will now be available later in the month.

The festival says their decision was made to make sure “everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one.” Tickets plus coach packages will now be available on November 16th, with general admission sales taking place on November 19th.

In August, Glastonbury warned attendees who had registered on their database before 2020 that their details would be deleted from the festival’s system, and they would need to create a new profile to be eligible to buy tickets for the 2024 event.

Many fans claimed “they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.” Therefore, Glastonbury replied: “Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”

The statement concluded: “We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year’s Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale.”

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis recently discussed her plans for 2024, revealing the legends slot will be occupied by a female artist and also hinted at two female headliners.

She told the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick: “2024 is still a little up in the air…and I thought it was kind of taking shape, and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July.”

See Glastonbury’s official update below.