Glastonbury 2024: Emily Eavis hints at two female headliners









Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has implied the event will have two female headliners in 2024 and confirmed a female artist will also occupy the legends slot.

Tickets for the 2024 edition of the iconic festival will initially go on sale at 6pm on November 2nd, when coach and ticket packages will be listed, and the general sale begins at 9am on November 5th. For a standard ticket, festival attendees will pay £355 plus a £5 booking fee. Additionally, customers are required to pay a £75 deposit per person upon purchase.

Ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public, Eavis has hinted at Glastonbury’s plans for 2024 during an appearance on the podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick, available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

When asked about the line-up, Eavis revealed: “2024 is still a little up in the air…and I thought it was kind of taking shape, and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July.”

She continued: “This year, we’re holding out for a little bit longer and last week, I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year, and I was like, oh my God, this is incredible, thank God we held the slot.”

Eavis also discussed the lack of diversity at this year’s event, headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. She explained: “I’ve always been really passionate about gender split (on festival line ups), and I think, actually, our problem was that I’d been so outspoken about it that having a year where there wasn’t a female sent people a bit mad, or some people. And actually, we did have a female; she pulled out, and we replaced them with Guns (N’ Roses) on the Saturday…but everyone who knows, knows that it’s top of my list.”

The Glastonbury organiser says the issue with female headliners isn’t exclusive to Glastonbury and is an industry-wide problem, which she claims to be working to resolve. Eavis added: “It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we’re also creating them. We’re putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time, so I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon. And who knows, next year we might get two…and certainly I can say that the legend is female.”

While no names have been announced for the festival yet, Elton John’s 2023 appearance was confirmed in early December of last year. However, the full line-up wasn’t revealed until this March.

Watch the footage below of Elton John’s historic headline set from the Pyramid Stage.