Glastonbury Festival issues vital update to fans who registered before 2020









Somerset’s iconic Glastonbury Festival has issued a vital message for fans who registered on their system before 2020.

On Monday, August 14th, fan accounts of Glastonbury warned attendees who had registered on the website before 2020 that their details will be deleted from the festival’s system. For those who fit this criteria, a new profile will have to be registered before attempting to purchase tickets for next year’s edition.

“If you registered prior to 2020 and intend to buy tickets for the 2024 Festival or in future years then you will need to review your registered details, update your photo, and CONFIRM if you wish to keep your registration no later than Saturday September 30th 2023, or otherwise submit a new registration,” an update on the official Glastonbury Festival website reads.

It continues: “If you do not confirm that you wish to retain your pre-2020 registration details, then your registration(s) will be DELETED on Monday October 02nd 2023 and you will be required to submit a new registration before you can try and book future tickets.”

As is well known, tickets for Glastonbury Festival have long been non-transferable thanks to the system outlined above, which is done to stop touting. This means that each ticket is linked to a registration profile which has the individual fan’s photo.

Last year, full weekend tickets for Glastonbury were sold at £335 with an additional £5 booking fee. It was possible to book up to six tickets with each transaction by paying a £50 deposit per person when tickets went on sale. In addition to the tickets, coach travel options were also offered on the website.

However, some fans reacted with dismay to the 19% annual rise in ticket prices, with the co-organiser Emily Eavis writing on Twitter: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price, which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid-19.”

