Glastonbury 2023: Sony Music executive calls Billy Nomates abuse “really sad”









A boss at Sony Music has addressed the online trolling Billy Nomates faced after her Glastonbury Festival set, labelling it “really sad”. She also described the issue as “widespread”.

On Wednesday, the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee continued its ongoing project of investigating the treatment of women and girls in society, with the day’s session concentrating on misogyny in music.

After appearing on the Park Stage at the Somerset event, Billy Nomates – real name Tor Maries – asked the BBC to remove footage of her performance due to the online abuse she was receiving. She wrote on Instagram Stories: “The level of personal abuse on BBC 6Music socials for goin to work today is insane. I’ve asked for all footage to be removed.”

Maries continued: “I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much. There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

In response, the broadcaster removed the clip from social media. However, the complete performance was still available on the BBC iPlayer for “audiences to enjoy”. A spokesperson for the BBC told the PA news agency: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

When asked about the Billy Nomates Glastonbury issue at the inquiry, the Senior Vice President at Sony Music UK, Jessica Carsen, said: “That artist isn’t a Sony artist.”

“I think it’s really sad what happened to her, she shouldn’t have had to feel that way at all,” she continued.” I personally don’t work in an artist-facing role so an artist hasn’t said that to me, but are the pressures of online trolling – real? Yes, they are real, online trolling is widespread, unfortunately.”

Elsewhere, Nathasha Mann, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Universal Music UK, told the committee: “Online trolling is something real and very scary that everybody’s dealing… all artists, actually.”

She added: “What I’m classing as misogyny is basically my gender being a barrier for me working on certain projects.”

Watch Billy Nomates perform ‘blues bones (deathwish)’ at Glastonbury Festival below.