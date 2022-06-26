Glastonbury 2022: Watch Steve Coogan review Paul McCartney’s emotional set









“My favourite Beatles album,” the Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge once mused, “I would have to say The Best of The Beatles.” It is an iconic line that has transcended the comedy that it is part of.

However, Coogan was even devoid of daft words when McCartney rendered him speechless at last night’s Glastonbury Pyramid Stage headlining set.

Recalling the classic rivalry, Coogan opined: “The Rolling Stones have only done about eight brilliant songs whereas The Beatles have done about 50!”

Many of those stellar Beatles tracks were on display as ‘Macca’ raced through a bumper set including the likes of ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Get Back’ and the setlist opener ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ alongside Wings rarities and his solo triumph ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’.

Coogan quoted Hunter Davies in saying, “We’re lucky to have him among us, and that is how I feel tonight.” Some 200,000 people concurred with teary eyes too as he brought out Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen before an emotional crowd.

“It’s incredible,” Coogan said, “it’s quite emotional.” And you can catch that moment along with highlights from the brilliant set below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.