Glastonbury 2022: Noel Gallagher shares message ahead of tonight's set









Noel Gallagher has taken to Twitter to share a message brimming with enthusiasm and anticipation ahead of his appearance on the Pyramid Stage tonight.

The former Oasis star is set to warm the stage up ready for the legendary Paul McCartney this evening in front of 100,000+ people as the drizzle descends. But does he care about the weather? What do you think?

As it happens, the Oasis man is responsible for one of founder Michael Eavis’ favourite Glastonbury moments of all time, and he’ll look to replicate that with one of the biggest shows of his life.

However, Eavis is not one calling for the comeback. “Not 1995 or any later, because they ­deteriorated with age, I think. But they were fantastic in 1994,” he said.

That year they offered up some Britpop madness that wrapped up ‘Supersonic’ and finally a cover of The Beatles’ trippy classic ‘I Am the Walrus’. They returned as conquering heroes the next year but Eavis preferred the early days.

Let’s see if any of those anthems make an outing this evening. Check out his message below for a little Glasto gee-up!

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.