Glass Animals share new track 'I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)'







Glass Animals - 'I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)'

Oxford indie poppers Glass Animals have returned with their first new music of the year in the form of the new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’.

The last time we checked in with the band, they were performing ‘Tangerine’ with Arlo Parks at the BBC Live Lounge. That was technically last year, and in the ensuing months, Parks has won the Mercury Prize (sorry, the Hyundai Mercury Prize. Shout out to corporate shills.) for her fantastic debut LP Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Glass Animals themselves have been relatively low-key in 2021. A “Bonus Levels” version of their 2020 LP Dreamland was released, but ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ represents the group’s first new music of the year.

“Talking is great, don’t get me wrong,” vocalist Dave Bayley explains. “But this pandemic has made so many of us look inwards in a way we maybe haven’t before. The uncertainty in the world and the inability to go out and create new memories makes you dig deep into the past.

“It really fed people’s deepest insecurities and rattled our foundations in so many ways,” it continued. “Relationships changed, friendships altered, and self-confidence was warped. I spent a lot of time talking to my dog, but even more time talking to myself in my head, which was keeping me up all night, and my friends and family were doing the same.”

A close analysis of the lyrics will prove futile for anyone looking for a deeper message within the song. What does it mean to taste like hurricanes? How do flowers look like clowns? Who knows, but the track is so infectious that that close reading is discouraged. The song’s about shutting up anyway, so my advice is to just turn off your brain and enjoy some new music from the always-tight electro-rockers.

Check out the video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ down below.

