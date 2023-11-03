Giles Martin denies using AI on The Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’

Giles Martin, who co-produced ‘Now and Then’ by The Beatles, has denied using artificial intelligence on the new track.

Paul McCartney had previously described technology designed by Peter Jackson, which they used to isolate and clean vocals for the track, as AI. However, he later backtracked on his comments, posting on Twitter: “Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it.”

While they did use technology to bring Lennon’s vocals from a demo recorded in 1977 to life, the rest of the vocals on the track have either been newly recorded or spliced from material in The Beatles’ back catalogue.

In a new interview with Variety, Martin explained: “No, it’s not artificial or intelligent. No, it’s the same process that I used, as you say so rightly, in Love. And Paul was nervous about this, actually… My thought was this: that I really thought this needs to sound like the Beatles. And I have Paul, and he’s definitely the producer of this track, and I’m producing it with him.”

He continued: “The band would have probably sang “ahhhhs” in those things, but they’re not around anymore. So I’m not using AI to recreate their voices in any way. I’m literally taking the multitrack tapes of ‘Eleanor Rigby,’ some stuff from ‘Because’ and ‘Here, There, and Everywhere,’ just in the same way the Beatles are splicing that in.”

Martin accepted it would have made the process of making the track easier if they had used AI rather than the method they chose. The producer added: “So, no AI, no. It might have been easier if I used AI, but I didn’t. And it’s funny, because it gives a different quality. I was listening to the song today, and the backing vocals have a sort of tape feel to them, like they’re on tape.”

“They feel like they’re from the Beatles, and they are from the Beatles. I think if they were from some machine learning program, they wouldn’t sound right,” he concluded.

Although The Beatles first attempted to record ‘Now and Then’ in 1995, they aborted their plans due to issues with Lennon’s vocals, which they successfully resolved this time round thanks to technological advancement.

Watch the new video for ‘Now and Then’ below.