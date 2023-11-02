How did The Beatles create their new song ‘Now and Then’?

Over 65 years on from the day that they first met, The Beatles are back. The band that gave the world so much have returned to give it just a little bit more for one last time. In the process, they have rendered many cheeks just a little damper than they were before the track premiered. But aside from that emotional wallop, they have also stepped forward into the future with the same trademark embrace of innovation that they first embarked upon all those years ago.

The song is being lapped up with great acclaim. ‘Now and Then’ serves as a celebratory reminder of their brilliance and also defines their output. As Liam Gallagher wrote within minutes of its release: “[sic] Now n Then absolutely biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time, long live The Beatles.” While many others were simply thankful – relieved, in fact – that it surpassed any mere sentimentality and genuinely tugged the heartstrings with style.

However, the obvious question is how on earth they managed to summon the sound of two band members from the dead with crystal clear procession. As Paul McCartney said himself in the teaser trailer for the song, does the process they have used open up a world of possibilities of a can of worms? Well, it helps when that whole process is demystified, and you can see the art behind the science.

With that in mind, we’ve delved into the details of ‘Now and Then’ below to offer you a concise guide to how it was created. The song took over a quarter of a century to arrive, but now it is here, and you can find everything you need to know below.

Who wrote the new Beatles song?

‘Now and Then’ by The Beatles was first written by John Lennon and committed to tape as a demo in 1977. However, despite penning the lyrics, Lennon never fully completed the track before his death. Paul McCartney, Giles Martin and Ben Foster created the string arrangement heard on the release. All four members of The Beatles are credited as songwriters on the track.

Jeff Lynne, who is listed as the producer on the track and helped The Beatles when they tried to record ‘Now and Then’ in 1995, previously said: “It was one day – one afternoon, really – messing with it. The song had a chorus but is almost totally lacking in verses. We did the backing track, a rough go that we really didn’t finish.” However, thanks to the new technology, they were able to make the verses clear on Lennon’s vocals.

Is it John Lennon’s real voice on the new Beatles song?

Yes. While fears among Beatles fans were rife that an AI-generated run of notes had replaced Lennon’s vocals, the truth is that the software was only used to heighten the singing on the Liverpudlian’s original demo.

When did John Lennon first demo the new Beatles song?

John Lennon initially wrote ‘Now and Then’ as a solo song rather than for The Beatles but never recorded an official version of the track after creating it in 1977. The only recording of Lennon performing the piece of music was made in his apartment in the Dakota Building in New York City.

In 1994, many years after Lennon’s death, his widow, Yoko Ono, passed on a cassette tape of his recording of ‘Now and Then’ to Paul McCartney along with a demo of ‘Grow Old With Me’. Although the latter track was included on Lennon’s posthumous album Milk and Honey, ‘Now and Then’ has never been released as a solo song.

How was the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ created?

Although The Beatles first attempted to record ‘Now and Then’ in 1995, they needed technological advancement to get the track to an acceptable standard. However, when Peter Jackson made the documentary Get Back, he created a piece of software called the MAL, which stands for machine-assisted learning and is also a homage to former Beatles roadie Mal Evans.

With the MAL software, The Beatles could clean Lennon’s voice and finally finish ‘Now and Then’. In a documentary about the song, Jackson explained: “During the course of Get Back, we were paying a lot of attention to the technical restoration, which ultimately led us to develop a technology that allows us to take any soundtrack and split all the different components into separate tracks.”

In May 2022, the string arrangement for ‘Now and Then’ was recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. At the time, the session musicians involved with the project were unaware they were playing on a Beatles song and believed it was a McCartney solo composition.

Who plays guitar on the new Beatles song?

Although George Harrison, who died in 2001, was unable to contribute to the latest recordings of ‘Now and Then’, some of his material left over from their aborted sessions is on the new track. Harrison is heard playing both the electric and acoustic guitar on ‘Now and Then’.

In the documentary Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song, McCartney revealed he recorded the slide guitar part, which can be heard on the track. For ‘Now and Then’, he deliberately attempted to replicate Harrison’s style, which he described as “a tribute to George”. Therefore, even though the guitar parts are shared between the pair, Harrison’s spirit lives on through the work of his former bandmate.

When will the new Beatles song be available on physical formats?

Following the release of ‘Now and Then’ on streaming platforms on November 2nd, the track is available to purchase in physical formats from November 3rd through The Beatles’ official website. Fans can buy the record on either 7″ or 12″ vinyl, available in black, light blue, and blue/white.

On November 3rd, ‘Now and Then’ will also be released on CD and cassette. It’s set to arrive as a double A-side alongside The Beatles’ first single ‘Love Me Do’, which ties their story together fittingly.